Transfer Tracker

LAFC sign forward Nathan Ordaz as homegrown player

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

LAFC have signed forward Nathan Ordaz as a homegrown player through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026, the club announced Monday.

The 18-year-old is the fourth homegrown signing in club history. The previous three are Tony Leone, Christian Torres and Erik Dueñas.

“We are excited with the signing of Nathan Ordaz as our fourth-ever homegrown signing,” LAFC co-president and general manager John Thorrington said in a release. “Nathan is an incredibly gifted player and it has been impressive to see him develop through the LAFC academy. This signing is a testament to the hard work that has been going on for years from Nathan and all of our academy coaches and staff."

Ordaz joined the Black & Gold's academy in 2018 with the Under-14 side before progressing through the years to play at the U-15, U-17 and U-19 levels. He made his debut with LAFC's first team during a preseason exhibition vs. Toronto FC on Feb. 2, where he went on to score a goal.

"Nathan has technique, intelligence, personality and speed,” LAFC director of football operations Marco Antonio Garcés said. “He unites these characteristics that are difficult to produce and are sought after.”

Ordaz is eligible at the international level for the United States, El Salvador and Mexico. He's previously trained with El Salvador and has played with their U-19s, most recently featuring at the 2022 Dallas Cup. However, he's also participated in a Mexico U-20 training camp and was invited to the USMNT U-20 training camp in April.

Transfer Tracker Los Angeles Football Club

