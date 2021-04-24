Transfer Tracker

LAFC sign 2021 SuperDraft pick Alvaro Quezada

LAFC have signed 22-year-old Alvaro Quezada, their third-round pick (68th overall) from the 2021 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas, to a contract for the 2021 season, with options through 2024, the club announced Saturday.

A Southern California native, Quezada played at UC Irvine from 2017-19. He enjoyed a breakout season as a sophomore in 2018, registering career-highs in games (21), games started (20), goals (5), assists (6) and minutes (1,642). In three years at UCI, Quezada finished with eight goals and nine assists in 56 games (40 starts). 

Quezada could be in contention to feature when LAFC host the Seattle Sounders on Saturday (6 pm ET | ESPN, ESPN Deportes).

