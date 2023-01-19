LAFC's home venue renamed as BMO Stadium

LAFC have entered a naming rights partnership with BMO ahead of the 2023 MLS season, announcing their home venue will be renamed BMO Stadium.

The venue, which is also home to NWSL side Angel City FC, has a 22,000 capacity for soccer. Since opening in April 2018, the ground was known as Banc of California Stadium.

“Our partnership with BMO unites two organizations that share a vision and commitment to be leaders and forces for good in our community,” LAFC co-president & chief business officer Larry Freedman said in a statement.

"BMO Stadium is the premier outdoor arena in the heart of Los Angeles, having established itself as a world-class sports and entertainment venue that hosts iconic concerts, events and top-level soccer. We are excited to begin our partnership with BMO, and to welcome our fans, supporters and the people of the city of Los Angeles to BMO Stadium.”