LAFC's home venue renamed as BMO Stadium

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

BMO Stadium - LAFC

LAFC have entered a naming rights partnership with BMO ahead of the 2023 MLS season, announcing their home venue will be renamed BMO Stadium.

The venue, which is also home to NWSL side Angel City FC, has a 22,000 capacity for soccer. Since opening in April 2018, the ground was known as Banc of California Stadium. 

“Our partnership with BMO unites two organizations that share a vision and commitment to be leaders and forces for good in our community,” LAFC co-president & chief business officer Larry Freedman said in a statement.

"BMO Stadium is the premier outdoor arena in the heart of Los Angeles, having established itself as a world-class sports and entertainment venue that hosts iconic concerts, events and top-level soccer. We are excited to begin our partnership with BMO, and to welcome our fans, supporters and the people of the city of Los Angeles to BMO Stadium.”

The partnership reinforces BMO’s commitment to growing soccer across North America and supports the US expansion pillar of BMO’s North American growth strategy, where BMO currently serves clients through over 500 branches, access to 42,000 ATMs, more than 5,000 employees, and digital banking services in all 50 US states.

BMO has over a decade of experience partnering with other MLS teams including Toronto FC, CF Montréal and Vancouver Whitecaps FC. BMO has also invested over C$25 million to engage, develop and cultivate youth soccer at every level of competition across Canada since 2005, supporting 150,000 youth athletes in the sport.

“BMO is thrilled to forge this partnership with LAFC, which reinforces our bank’s commitment to growing the game of soccer across North America,” Cameron Fowler, BMO’s chief strategy and operations officer, said in a statement.

“Through BMO Stadium, we will share our passion for soccer and commitment to the Los Angeles community while bringing to life our purpose, to boldly grow the good in business and life. We look forward to supporting LAFC and its fans this season and beyond.”

Since their founding, LAFC have won MLS Cup, two Supporter’s Shields and recorded the most wins, points, and goals scored in MLS. LAFC have also sold out every MLS regular season and Audi MLS Cup Playoffs match.

BMO Stadium has hosted major events such as the 2021 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, the 2022 MLS Cup and numerous high-profile concerts and festivals.

Los Angeles Football Club

Related Stories

Colombia roster: 6 MLS players named for post-World Cup friendly vs. USMNT
6 MLS clubs that need to sign players: Winter transfer window
Gareth Bale: "I’ll never forget" my LAFC experience
More News
More News
Jordan Morris, Cristian Roldan & Danny Leyva sign new deals with Seattle Sounders
Transfer Tracker

Jordan Morris, Cristian Roldan & Danny Leyva sign new deals with Seattle Sounders
DC United mutually part ways with goalkeeper Rafael Romo
Transfer Tracker

DC United mutually part ways with goalkeeper Rafael Romo
MLS preseason 2023: Colorado Rapids rout Celaya FC, Darren Yapi scores brace

MLS preseason 2023: Colorado Rapids rout Celaya FC, Darren Yapi scores brace
LAFC's home venue renamed as BMO Stadium

LAFC's home venue renamed as BMO Stadium
USA U-20 national team: 16 MLS players called up as World Cup nears

USA U-20 national team: 16 MLS players called up as World Cup nears
Can Chicago Fire find “balance” after Durán, Slonina transfers to Premier League?

Can Chicago Fire find “balance” after Durán, Slonina transfers to Premier League?
More News
Video
Video
Apple and MLS unveil broadcasters for MLS Season Pass
22:48

Apple and MLS unveil broadcasters for MLS Season Pass
MLS SuperDraft 2023

MLS SuperDraft 2023
MLS Transfer Rumors & SuperDraft Preview
1:15:46

MLS Transfer Rumors & SuperDraft Preview
The BIGGEST offseason question for every team in MLS
1:41:29

The BIGGEST offseason question for every team in MLS
More Video