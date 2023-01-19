LAFC's home venue renamed as BMO Stadium

LAFC have entered a naming rights partnership with BMO ahead of the 2023 MLS season, announcing their home venue will be renamed BMO Stadium.
The venue, which is also home to NWSL side Angel City FC, has a 22,000 capacity for soccer. Since opening in April 2018, the ground was known as Banc of California Stadium.
“Our partnership with BMO unites two organizations that share a vision and commitment to be leaders and forces for good in our community,” LAFC co-president & chief business officer Larry Freedman said in a statement.
"BMO Stadium is the premier outdoor arena in the heart of Los Angeles, having established itself as a world-class sports and entertainment venue that hosts iconic concerts, events and top-level soccer. We are excited to begin our partnership with BMO, and to welcome our fans, supporters and the people of the city of Los Angeles to BMO Stadium.”
The partnership reinforces BMO’s commitment to growing soccer across North America and supports the US expansion pillar of BMO’s North American growth strategy, where BMO currently serves clients through over 500 branches, access to 42,000 ATMs, more than 5,000 employees, and digital banking services in all 50 US states.
BMO has over a decade of experience partnering with other MLS teams including Toronto FC, CF Montréal and Vancouver Whitecaps FC. BMO has also invested over C$25 million to engage, develop and cultivate youth soccer at every level of competition across Canada since 2005, supporting 150,000 youth athletes in the sport.
“BMO is thrilled to forge this partnership with LAFC, which reinforces our bank’s commitment to growing the game of soccer across North America,” Cameron Fowler, BMO’s chief strategy and operations officer, said in a statement.
“Through BMO Stadium, we will share our passion for soccer and commitment to the Los Angeles community while bringing to life our purpose, to boldly grow the good in business and life. We look forward to supporting LAFC and its fans this season and beyond.”
Since their founding, LAFC have won MLS Cup, two Supporter’s Shields and recorded the most wins, points, and goals scored in MLS. LAFC have also sold out every MLS regular season and Audi MLS Cup Playoffs match.
BMO Stadium has hosted major events such as the 2021 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, the 2022 MLS Cup and numerous high-profile concerts and festivals.