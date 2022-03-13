eMLS

LAFC's eMLS pro "Savvy Panda" wins Last Chance Qualifier Tournament to advance to eMLS Cup

LAFC's Savvy Panda (Alan Vu) is the 2022 eMLS Last Chance Qualifier champion, defeating Houston Dynamo's Adamou__99 to advance to the 2022 eMLS Cup on Sunday.

The 2022 eMLS Cup presented by Coca-Cola is set for 3 pm ET this Sunday, March 13, at the historic Austin City Limits Live in Austin, Texas as an official event of SXSW.

WATCH: Fans can tune into the 2022 eMLS Cup on the official MLS Twitch and Twitter channels. This year’s edition will feature squad streaming for the opening rounds, allowing viewers to view up to four matches at once.

