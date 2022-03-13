LAFC's eMLS pro "Savvy Panda" wins Last Chance Qualifier Tournament to advance to eMLS Cup

The 2022 eMLS Cup presented by Coca-Cola is set for 3 pm ET this Sunday, March 13, at the historic Austin City Limits Live in Austin, Texas as an official event of SXSW.

WATCH: Fans can tune into the 2022 eMLS Cup on the official MLS Twitch and Twitter channels. This year’s edition will feature squad streaming for the opening rounds, allowing viewers to view up to four matches at once.