LAFC re-sign defender Ryan Hollingshead through 2025

The 31-year-old fullback first joined the Black & Gold ahead of the 2022 season in a trade with FC Dallas that sent defender Marco Farfan to the Texan club. His new extension will now keep him with LAFC through the 2025 season.

“We are incredibly excited to come to terms with Ryan on an extension as he played a critical role in our 2022 championship campaign. He is among the top fullbacks in the league, and we are confident he will contribute to further success at LAFC,” co-president and GM John Thorrington said in a press release. “We are proud to have Ryan, his wife Taylor, and their children as part of the LAFC family. I also want to thank his representative, Shaun Higgins, for his professionalism throughout the process.”