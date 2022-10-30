LAFC Player Ratings: Vela, Bouanga & Arango lead Western Conference champs

The Supporters’ Shield winners set the tone from the start, opening the scoring through forward Cristian Arango and putting the game away in the second half via an own goal from Maxi Urutti and a classy finish from Kwadwo Opoku.
Designated Players Carlos Vela and Denis Bouanga, as well as Arango and defender Jesus David Murillo, were among the standouts in what was a dominant Western Conference Final performance for the Black & Gold.
Crépeau was hardly called on, making just a single save against an Austin attack that never really threatened his goal.
It was a veteran showing from Hollingshead. He wasn't asked to do as much going forward as his counterpart on the opposite flank, but showed up defensively with a couple of well-timed interventions. He nearly scored on a rare foray forward, forcing Austin goalkeeper Brad Stuver into one of his better saves of the day.
Murillo was a tackle and duel-winning machine for the Black & Gold. The Colombian defender completely contained the threat of Moussa Djitté and was quietly astute with his positioning to cut out threats before they materialized.
Questions were asked pre-game about Chiellini's ability to deal with the physicality of Djitté, but the veteran hardly broke a sweat. A veritable stone wall at the back, the Italian veteran punctuated his ball-winning tackles with textbook distribution. He surprisingly left the game at halftime and spent the second half icing his right calf on the bench.
Palacios was a constant threat down the left side and linked up really well with Bouanga. The Ecuadorian international hugged the touchline to always offer an outlet going forward, and his service into the box asked questions of Austin's defense all afternoon.
Cifuentes nearly opened the scoring with an absolute thunderbolt off the post. His passing out of midfield opened up Austin's defense, and his late runs into the box gave the Black & Gold a numerical advantage in attack. An efficient, effective and elite performance from the Ecuadorian international.
Ilie won't get the headlines in this midfield, but he quietly pulled the strings in the center of the pitch like he's done all season. He made playing through pressure look easy and gave Cifuentes a platform to shine.
Like Ilie, it wasn't an attention-grabbing performance from Acosta. But the US international set the tempo for the Black & Gold in midfield and his set-piece delivery was reliable.
The captain had a hand in the first two goals, whipping in a pair of corner kicks for Arango and Urruti to head home. He was perhaps fortunate to only receive a yellow card for a hard tackle, but put in an otherwise vintage performance to lead LAFC to their first MLS Cup appearance.
The top scorer for the Black & Gold during the regular season, Arango started the match slowly but opened the scoring with a thumping header and looked lively until he was taken off in the 71st minute.
The Gabonese international was a threat from the opening whistle. He was able to get in behind the defense with well-timed diagonal runs and was consistently sharp around the box. Bouanga saw a shot cleared off the line early in the match and had a late goal ruled out for offside.
The Supporters' Shield-winning manager stuck with what worked for him all season and was rewarded with a dominant performance in front of the 3252. His team found openings all afternoon, creating enough chances to win by more than three goals. Cherundolo and LAFC have found their form at the right time, and are one game away from capping off their season with MLS Cup.
Substitutes
The center back came on at halftime in place of Chiellini. Ibeagha handled Austin's attack well, although he nearly gave away a penalty kick for a challenge on Diego Fagúndez that went to Video Review.
While eyebrows may have been raised when the 21-year-old came on ahead of Gareth Bale, he rewarded Cherundolo's faith with a well-taken goal, icing the result and giving LAFC a comfortable win.
Méndez was brought on to shore up the result. He didn't put a foot wrong, completing 100% of his passes.
The defender was brought on as insurance with just five minutes left.