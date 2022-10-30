Matchday

LAFC Player Ratings: Vela, Bouanga & Arango lead Western Conference champs

By Ben Wright @benwright

player-ratings-lafc-oct30-1

LAFC will now host MLS Cup 2022 on Nov. 5 after thrashing Austin FC, 3-0, Sunday afternoon at Banc of California Stadium.

The Supporters’ Shield winners set the tone from the start, opening the scoring through forward Cristian Arango and putting the game away in the second half via an own goal from Maxi Urutti and a classy finish from Kwadwo Opoku.

Designated Players Carlos Vela and Denis Bouanga, as well as Arango and defender Jesus David Murillo, were among the standouts in what was a dominant Western Conference Final performance for the Black & Gold.

Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs bracket

5.0
LAFC_Maxime_Crepeau_HEA
Maxime Crépeau
Goalkeeper · Los Angeles Football Club

Crépeau was hardly called on, making just a single save against an Austin attack that never really threatened his goal.

6.0
LAFC_Ryan_Hollingshead_HEA
Ryan Hollingshead
Defender · Los Angeles Football Club

It was a veteran showing from Hollingshead. He wasn't asked to do as much going forward as his counterpart on the opposite flank, but showed up defensively with a couple of well-timed interventions. He nearly scored on a rare foray forward, forcing Austin goalkeeper Brad Stuver into one of his better saves of the day.

7.5
LAFC_Jesus_Murillo_HEA
Jesús Murillo
Defender · Los Angeles Football Club

Murillo was a tackle and duel-winning machine for the Black & Gold. The Colombian defender completely contained the threat of Moussa Djitté and was quietly astute with his positioning to cut out threats before they materialized.

6.5
Giorgio Chiellini LAFC Head
Giorgio Chiellini
Defender · Los Angeles Football Club

Questions were asked pre-game about Chiellini's ability to deal with the physicality of Djitté, but the veteran hardly broke a sweat. A veritable stone wall at the back, the Italian veteran punctuated his ball-winning tackles with textbook distribution. He surprisingly left the game at halftime and spent the second half icing his right calf on the bench.

6.0
LAFC_Diego_Palacios_HEA
Diego Palacios
Defender · Los Angeles Football Club

Palacios was a constant threat down the left side and linked up really well with Bouanga. The Ecuadorian international hugged the touchline to always offer an outlet going forward, and his service into the box asked questions of Austin's defense all afternoon.

7.0
LAFC_Jose_Cifuentes_HEA
José Cifuentes
Midfielder · Los Angeles Football Club

Cifuentes nearly opened the scoring with an absolute thunderbolt off the post. His passing out of midfield opened up Austin's defense, and his late runs into the box gave the Black & Gold a numerical advantage in attack. An efficient, effective and elite performance from the Ecuadorian international.

6.5
LAFC_Ilie_Sanchez_HEA
Ilie Sánchez
Midfielder · Los Angeles Football Club

Ilie won't get the headlines in this midfield, but he quietly pulled the strings in the center of the pitch like he's done all season. He made playing through pressure look easy and gave Cifuentes a platform to shine.

6.0
LAFC_Kellyn_Acosta_HEA
Kellyn Acosta
Midfielder · Los Angeles Football Club

Like Ilie, it wasn't an attention-grabbing performance from Acosta. But the US international set the tempo for the Black & Gold in midfield and his set-piece delivery was reliable.

7.0
LAFC_Carlos_Vela_HEA
Carlos Vela
Forward · Los Angeles Football Club

The captain had a hand in the first two goals, whipping in a pair of corner kicks for Arango and Urruti to head home. He was perhaps fortunate to only receive a yellow card for a hard tackle, but put in an otherwise vintage performance to lead LAFC to their first MLS Cup appearance.

6.5
LAFC_Cristian_Arango_HEA
Cristian Arango
Forward · Los Angeles Football Club

The top scorer for the Black & Gold during the regular season, Arango started the match slowly but opened the scoring with a thumping header and looked lively until he was taken off in the 71st minute.

7.0
LAFC_Denis_Bouanga_HEAD
Dénis Bouanga
Forward · Los Angeles Football Club

The Gabonese international was a threat from the opening whistle. He was able to get in behind the defense with well-timed diagonal runs and was consistently sharp around the box. Bouanga saw a shot cleared off the line early in the match and had a late goal ruled out for offside.

7.5
Steve Cherundolo
Manager

The Supporters' Shield-winning manager stuck with what worked for him all season and was rewarded with a dominant performance in front of the 3252. His team found openings all afternoon, creating enough chances to win by more than three goals. Cherundolo and LAFC have found their form at the right time, and are one game away from capping off their season with MLS Cup.

Substitutes

5.5
LAFC_Sebastien_Ibeagha_HEA
Sebastien Ibeagha
Defender · Los Angeles Football Club

The center back came on at halftime in place of Chiellini. Ibeagha handled Austin's attack well, although he nearly gave away a penalty kick for a challenge on Diego Fagúndez that went to Video Review.

6.5
LAFC_Kwadwo_Opoku_HEA
Kwadwo Opoku
Forward · Los Angeles Football Club

While eyebrows may have been raised when the 21-year-old came on ahead of Gareth Bale, he rewarded Cherundolo's faith with a well-taken goal, icing the result and giving LAFC a comfortable win.

5.5
Sebas Mendez
Jhegson Méndez
Midfielder · Los Angeles Football Club

Méndez was brought on to shore up the result. He didn't put a foot wrong, completing 100% of his passes.

N/A
LAFC_Franco_Escobar_HEA
Franco Escobar
Defender · Los Angeles Football Club

The defender was brought on as insurance with just five minutes left.

Los Angeles Football Club MLS Cup Playoffs Matchday

Related Stories

"Job is not done": Star-studded LAFC eye MLS Cup after dominating Austin FC
Austin FC want more after historic 2022 season: "This doesn't end here"
Austin FC Player Ratings: Brad Stuver's heroics not enough in playoff exit
More News
More News
"Job is not done": Star-studded LAFC eye MLS Cup after dominating Austin FC

"Job is not done": Star-studded LAFC eye MLS Cup after dominating Austin FC
GoFundMe started after Nashville's Ethan Zubak endures apartment fire

GoFundMe started after Nashville's Ethan Zubak endures apartment fire
Austin FC want more after historic 2022 season: "This doesn't end here"

Austin FC want more after historic 2022 season: "This doesn't end here"
Austin FC Player Ratings: Brad Stuver's heroics not enough in playoff exit

Austin FC Player Ratings: Brad Stuver's heroics not enough in playoff exit
Get your LAFC 2022 Western Conference champions gear

Get your LAFC 2022 Western Conference champions gear
LAFC Player Ratings: Vela, Bouanga & Arango lead Western Conference champs

LAFC Player Ratings: Vela, Bouanga & Arango lead Western Conference champs
More News
Video
Video
WATCH: Maxi Moralez shocks Philadelphia with one-timed golazo
0:59

WATCH: Maxi Moralez shocks Philadelphia with one-timed golazo
HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. Austin FC | October 30, 2022
4:13

HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. Austin FC | October 30, 2022
GOAL: Kwadwo Opoku, LAFC - 81st minute
1:04

GOAL: Kwadwo Opoku, LAFC - 81st minute
OWN GOAL: Maxi Urruti, LAFC - 62nd minute
0:48

OWN GOAL: Maxi Urruti, LAFC - 62nd minute
More Video
Apple x MLS. Coming 2023!

Apple x MLS. Coming 2023!

In a historic first for sports, fans can stream every single MLS match through the Apple TV app, without any local blackouts or restrictions.