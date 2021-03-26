LAFC announce FLEX Power Tools as new jersey sponsor

LAFC, now entering their fourth year in MLS, previously featured YouTube TV as their lead jersey partner. That partnership was announced in January 2018 ahead of LAFC’s expansion season.

Now, LAFC have become the first sports organization to partner with Chervon North America. FLEX was originally founded in 1922, in Stuttgart, Germany

“FLEX is thrilled to partner with such an inspiring team, organization and fan base and we look forward to standing shoulder to shoulder with the Black and Gold” Joe Turoff, CMO at FLEX’s parent company Chervon, said in a release. “Supporting LAFC and the greater Los Angeles community will be our core goal. We look forward to winning together in the years ahead.”