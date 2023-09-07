LA Galaxy vs St. Louis CITY SC: Back both teams to score in Western Conference showdown

St. Louis CITY SC are top of the Western Conference by a comfortable margin, and LA Galaxy are currently second-from-bottom. So, one would assume this match should be easy to call.

However, that is not the case.

Jack Collins here from The Game Day to look at a matchup far closer than the Western Conference standings would suggest on Matchday 31 in Major League Soccer, happening on Sunday, Sept. 10.

LA Galaxy vs St. Louis CITY SC Odds

LA Galaxy vs St. Louis CITY SC betting lines are current as of Thursday, Sept. 7, at 10 a.m. ET at bet365 Sportsbook.

3-Way Moneyline: LA Galaxy (-118) • Tie (+280) • St. Louis (+275)

LA Galaxy (-118) • Tie (+280) • St. Louis (+275) Total Goals: Over 2.5 (-225) • Under 2.5 (+170)

Over 2.5 (-225) • Under 2.5 (+170) Both Teams To Score: Yes (-225) • No (+162)

LA Galaxy vs St. Louis CITY SC Match Prediction

LA Galaxy 2:1 St. Louis CITY SC

When these two sides met in June in Missouri, it looked like a pretty sure-fire bet that St. Louis would get the job done at home. They were at the top of the Western Conference, in fine fettle, and the Galaxy defense looked terrified every time an opponent attacked.

And yet, in what would prove to be a pretty pivotal moment for the Los Angeles side, they pulled out a 1-1 draw against the league leaders, propelling them into an undefeated run that lasted until the final game before the Leagues Cup break.

They lost that final game in Vancouver, but it’s their only league defeat since June 1, as Galaxy came back from the Leagues Cup rejuvenated - and they’ve picked up seven points from nine since, beating Chicago at home and San Jose away in the Cali Clasico, before earning a hard-fought point against in-form Houston last time out.

Despite being five points off the last Playoff spot in the Western Conference (albeit with a game in hand), there’s enough about this Galaxy side to believe they might coast into the postseason picture.

Both Tyler Boyd and Riqui Puig have two goals each since MLS returned, and the addition of Billy Sharp, who got off the mark from the spot in his debut league game, gives them someone who can change games late on.

Puig, in particular, has been purring of late. His partnership with another La Masia graduate, Uri Rosell, has been seamless. Still, it has been this summer where he has cemented himself as the leading man in a Galaxy shirt, especially with Chicharito sidelined through injury.

While he didn’t have the easiest start in LA, Puig has found himself the rhythm that he needs to control games - and at his best, he’s a whirlwind in midfield, but with the nous to continually keep the ball moving, bouncing off his teammates to blitz through opponents.

That’s enough to scare most opponents, but St. Louis remains a bit of an enigma at the moment. The Missouri side are still on top of the Western Conference and have a six-point gap to the Sounders in second (although Seattle have played a game more) and a seven-point gap to LAFC in third (who have played a game fewer).

That’s an incredible achievement and even more impressive for a side in its rookie MLS campaign - something that’s become easy to forget throughout this season. What St. Louis is doing is not just unprecedented; it’s history-making.

And yet, with all that said, they look somewhat vulnerable of late. Since returning from a disappointing Leagues Cup, St Louis has lost to both Orlando and Kansas on the road, punctuating those with a hard-battling 2-1 win over 10-man Dallas at CITYPARK, which in truth, was maybe more challenging than it needed to be.

Their road record hasn’t been excellent either, despite a dominant start to the season - since April, St Louis has won just twice on their travels, losing seven and drawing one. And while they always get on the scoresheet, they’ve also looked porous at the back.

So, despite the league positions in this one, it seems wise to back the Galaxy to continue their playoff push and, by proxy, do their crosstown rivals LAFC a favor in trying to take back the top spot a week before El Trafico comes to town once more.

LA Galaxy vs St. Louis CITY SC Best Bets

Both Teams to Score: Yes (-225) • bet365 Sportsbook

The Galaxy have scored in 27 of their last 29 home games and conceded in 12 of their previous 14 in the league at Dignity Health Sports Park. It’s a place where goals have come relatively easily for both sides, and we expect that to continue here.

Tyler Boyd Anytime Goalscorer (+210) • bet365 Sportsbook

The former Besiktas man has struck twice since returning from Leagues Cup duty, making it four goals in his last six MLS games.