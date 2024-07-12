Transfer Tracker

LA Galaxy sign midfielder Isaiah Parente 

Isaiah Parente - LA Galaxy - transfer
MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The LA Galaxy have signed midfielder Isaiah Parente through 2024 with options spanning 2025-26, the club announced Friday.

Parente, 24, joins from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Ventura County FC after tallying 3g/1a in 16 appearances this season. He played in one MLS match for LA earlier this year.

Before joining LA's organization, Parente was a homegrown player for the Columbus Crew. He logged 13 MLS appearances with Columbus, plus an additional 24 with Crew 2 in MLS NEXT Pro.

MLSsoccer staff
@mls
