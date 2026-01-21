LA Galaxy sign John Nelson to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

The LA Galaxy have signed left back John Nelson to a contract extension through the 2027-28 MLS season with an option for 2028-29, the club announced Tuesday.

The 27-year-old former US youth international has 1g/3a in 71 appearances across all competitions since joining the Galaxy ahead of the 2023 season.

An MLS Cup 2024 champion with LA, Nelson previously played for St. Louis CITY SC, FC Cincinnati and FC Dallas - the latter selecting him No. 10 overall in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft.

Internationally, he represented the United States at the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

“We are thrilled that John is choosing to continue his journey with the Galaxy,” said general manager Will Kuntz. “As part of our MLS Cup championship squad in 2024 and after delivering consistent performances throughout 2025, John has proven to be a leader in our back line and an outstanding teammate.

"We look forward to John’s continued contributions to the club in 2026 and beyond.”

The Galaxy's 2026 MLS campaign starts on Feb. 22 against New York City FC (7 pm ET | Apple TV). Three days prior, they'll make their 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup debut against Panamanian side Sporting San Miguelito.