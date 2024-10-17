LA Galaxy or LAFC: Who locks up the West's top spot?

With one regular-season matchday left, LA Galaxy and LAFC stand alone at the pinnacle of the Western Conference. But who will wrap up Decision Day with the top seed?

On This Is MLS, Sacha Kljestan, Calen Carr, and Matt Doyle examined what it would take for both sides to get the much-coveted top seed Saturday night.

When asked how confident he was that the Galaxy would finish on top, Kljestan "put it at 60%." And while he expects them to get the job done, he emphasized LA need a winning mentality.

"I’m giving it to the LA Galaxy because of the way they played at Colorado a few weeks ago," he said. "That made me believe a little bit more. They went on the road, the way they played in the second half, on the counterattack very efficient...

"Galaxy has to enter this game knowing, and thinking, that LAFC is going to win five or six to zero against San Jose. So they know they have to go into this game with a winning mentality, at worst they get a draw."