LA Galaxy land Michael Barrios in trade with Colorado Rapids

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade
- LA receive: Michael Barrios
- COL receive: SuperDraft pick, Up to $50k GAM
The LA Galaxy made another trade just before the Secondary Transfer Window concluded, announcing Thursday morning they have added forward Michael Barrios from the Colorado Rapids.
In exchange for the Colombian veteran, LA have sent Colorado their natural first-round pick in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas. There's also $50,000 in conditional 2024 General Allocation Money (GAM) as part of the deal.
Barrios' arrival in LA follows the club trading for defender Tony Alfaro (from New York City FC) and attacker Diego Fagundez (from Austin FC). They'll also reportedly soon add midfielder Edwin Cerrillo (from FC Dallas).
"Michael is a dynamic attacker who has the capacity and quality to play wide or through the middle," Galaxy head coach and sporting director Greg Vanney said in a release. "His experience and success in the league will be an important addition to our team for the stretch run. We welcome him and look forward to integrating him into the group."
Barrios, 32, brings 43 goals and 61 assists in 266 MLS matches (207 starts). The speedster, who will not occupy an international roster slot, has previously featured for Dallas (2015-20) and Colorado (2021-23).
Looking at the Galaxy's roster, Barrios offers another attacking choice in a final-third group that's highlighted by Dejan Joveljic, Douglas Costa and Tyler Boyd after Chicharito's season-ending knee injury.
During a busy transfer window, Colorado have also traded away defender Anthony Markanich (to St. Louis CITY SC) and midfielder Bryan Acosta (to Portland Timbers).
"We’re grateful to Mikey for his many contributions to the club during his time with us," Rapids president Pádraig Smith said in a release. "He played a key role in our club-record rise to the top of the West in 2021 and was a model representative of our club off the pitch. We wish him nothing but the best as he embarks on this next stage of his career."
LA (13th place) and Colorado (14th place) are the Western Conference's bottom two clubs, trying to turn their seasons around and make the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs.
