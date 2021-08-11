Portland Timbers vs. Seattle Sounders on Sunday moved back due to excessive heat

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Kickoff for Sunday's Week 19 match between the Portland Timbers and the Seattle Sounders at Providence Park has been pushed back to 7 pm PT due to an excessive heat forecast in Portland, it was announced Wednesday.

The Cascadia Cup rivalry game was originally scheduled for 5:30 pm PT. It will be nationally broadcast on FS1 and FOX Deportes.

Sunday's clash marks the second time the Pacific Northwest-based clubs meet in 2021, with the Sounders previously emerging as 2-1 victors on May 9.

The Sounders enter as the Western Conference's second-best team, while the Timbers sit in sixth place.

