Portland Timbers vs. Seattle Sounders on Sunday moved back due to excessive heat

Kickoff for Sunday's Week 19 match between the Portland Timbers and the Seattle Sounders at Providence Park has been pushed back to 7 pm PT due to an excessive heat forecast in Portland, it was announced Wednesday.

The Cascadia Cup rivalry game was originally scheduled for 5:30 pm PT. It will be nationally broadcast on FS1 and FOX Deportes.

Sunday's clash marks the second time the Pacific Northwest-based clubs meet in 2021, with the Sounders previously emerging as 2-1 victors on May 9.