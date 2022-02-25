Transfer Tracker

Jurgen Damm departs Atlanta United after contract buyout

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Buyout

Atlanta United have exercised their one offseason buyout of a guaranteed contract on midfielder Jurgen Damm, the club announced Friday.

After the transaction, the 29-year-old no longer occupies a spot on Atlanta’s roster or counts against their 2022 salary budget.

Damm joined Atlanta in July 2020, then notched eight assists in 24 regular-season appearances (eight starts). He also featured in two Concacaf Champions League games for the Five Stripes, scoring against Costa Rica’s LD Alajuelense.

The speedy winger has one goal in 12 appearances for Mexico. He’s played extensively in Liga MX, both for Tigres UANL and Pachuca.

