Josh Sargent ready for more after first Toronto FC goal

"His hold-up play is excellent, he's very tidy in tight spaces, but he also has really good timing as to when to get forward and decisions about how he can get himself in front of the goal."

"Josh is good at everything that you need a forward to be good at," head coach Robin Fraser said afterward at BMO Field. "We see bits and pieces of it every time we've seen him play, and then we see more of it when we see more minutes.

The 26-year-old assisted Richie Laryea to kickstart the comeback and nodded home a corner in the 85th minute to lead the Reds' rally in one of the 2026 season's wildest matches so far, which featured three red cards, seven yellows, and all five goals scored in the second half.

Settling into MLS following a reported $22 million transfer from Norwich City, the US men’s national team striker notched his first Toronto FC goal and assist on Saturday in a 3-2 comeback win over the Colorado Rapids .

Sargent’s form

After easing into minutes with Toronto, Sargent made his second start and nearly went the full 90, getting on the scoresheet in just his third appearance.

“Big relief. It's been a while since I've scored,” Sargent said post-match.

“After I missed that first one in the first half, I was pretty frustrated. I would've been upset if I didn't get a goal by the end of the game. The fans have been so good and supportive since I've gotten here, and it’s great to get a goal and hopefully more to come.”

Rallying from a 2-0 deficit and getting the decisive goal from Sargent showcased how dangerous the new-look TFC can be.