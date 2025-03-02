Match Reaction

Josef Martínez moves up MLS record books with first Earthquakes goal

MLSsoccer staff

New team, new goal-scoring milestone for Josef Martínez.

The legendary Venezuelan striker opened his account with the San Jose Earthquakes in historic fashion, tallying MLS regular-season goal No. 117 to tie New York Red Bulls icon and current MLS Season Pass analyst Bradley Wright-Phillips for sixth place on the league's all-time scoring list.

Martínez, who joined the Quakes via free agency, after spending 2024 with CF Montréal, pushed home a loose ball after a corner kick to score what was the eventual game-winner in a 2-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City at Children's Mercy Park.

Fellow offseason newcomer Chicho Arango opened the scoring for San Jose, who put the league on notice in Matchday 1 with a 4-0 blowout win over Real Salt Lake.

Now, the Quakes have both marquee striker signings getting in on the goal-scoring act to continue their promising start to the Bruce Arena era.

MLS All-Time Goal Scorers

1) Chris Wondolowski - 171
2) Kei Kamara - 147
3) Landon Donovan - 145
4) Jeff Cunningham - 134
5) Jaime Moreno - 133
T6) Bradley Wright-Phillips - 117
T6) Josef Martínez - 117
8) Ante Razov -114
9) Jason Kreis - 108
10) Gyasi Zardes - 106

