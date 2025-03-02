Josef Martínez moves up MLS record books with first Earthquakes goal

The legendary Venezuelan striker opened his account with the San Jose Earthquakes in historic fashion, tallying MLS regular-season goal No. 117 to tie New York Red Bulls icon and current MLS Season Pass analyst Bradley Wright-Phillips for sixth place on the league's all-time scoring list.

Martínez, who joined the Quakes via free agency, after spending 2024 with CF Montréal, pushed home a loose ball after a corner kick to score what was the eventual game-winner in a 2-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City at Children's Mercy Park.