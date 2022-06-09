Jeremy Ebobisse, San Jose Earthquakes can prove a point Saturday in Nashville

Jeremy Ebobisse and the San Jose Earthquakes can both prove a point when they visit Nashville SC at GEODIS Park on Saturday night (8 pm ET | UniMas, TUDN, Twitter).

“He’s our player and he’s doing great. I can tell you what I see here every day at practice regarding Jeremy,” Covelo said, regarding whether Ebobisse deserves a USMNT call. “I do not know if I can have an unbiased opinion, but it’s clear that he is doing great. The question that you are asking me is maybe more for Gregg at the national team.”

In the near term, adding to his goals total could help interim manager Alex Covelo snag a first away win to couple with the Quakes' much-improved home form since parting with former boss Matias Almeyda .

All of Ebobisse's goals have come since the start of April, making him the league's most productive striker in that span. And another goal or more against a Nashville side regarded known league-wide for its stout defense just might yet push him higher on US manager Gregg Berhalter's radar, with one more chance to earn a pre-World Cup call-up in September.

In his first full season deployed as a full-time center forward, Ebobisse’s nine goals have him tied with USMNT and FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira for the lead in the chase for the 2022 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi .

Ebobisse is arguably the most in-form American in Major League Soccer not included in the current June US men's national team camp.

With nine goals in 2022, @SJEarthquakes ’ Jeremy Ebobisse ( @kingjebo ) and @FCDallas ' Jesús Ferreira ( @Jesusfcd27 ) lead the @MLS Golden Boot presented by @Audi standings. At 21-years old, Ferreira would become the youngest player ever to win the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi. pic.twitter.com/Aqm68IcJMf

Ebobisse only has one cap for the USMNT. And he received it in 2019 when he spent most of his time as a winger for the Portland Timbers, a position of far less need for the Yanks as Berhalter works towards his final roster with the World Cup under six months away.

San Jose acquired him in a mid-2021 trade to assume the starting No. 9 role, but concussion-related issues saw his time-limited.

Consistently healthy and available in 2022, Ebobisse now also has MLS all-time leading scorer Chris Wondolowski to learn from as an assistant coach after Covelo added Wondolowski to his staff.

"We’re always talking about striker positioning and movement, and the need to receive service," Ebobisse said of Wondolowski. "When I say service, it’s not always a cross or a final pass, but maybe it’s a ball in the buildup that you are touching, you are feeling a part of the game and a part of the team. By the time the ball does get in the final third, you know your teammates do want to find you.