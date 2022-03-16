"It’s just the beginning": Claudio Reyna shares outlook on Gio Reyna's rise at Dortmund, USMNT

“I kind of laugh about it, but what could I tell him? What he’s doing, I wasn’t doing that, so I’m having to give him my input from when I think I was 25, 26, 27 – the experiences I had at that stage of my career I’m able to share with him as well,” said Claudio. “But he’s doing things at 17, 18, 19, so I have to go into myself as a 17, 18, 19-year-old and be like ‘What would I be thinking at this moment?’ And not forgetting that he’s a kid still too. At that age, I remember I didn’t want to hear too much from my parents. I think we’re all the same, so I’m very mindful of that.”