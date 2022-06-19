“It’s a relief”: Chicago Fire snap 10-game winless streak with victory over DC United

A 3-1 home win over Sporting Kansas City on March 19 marked the last time the Fire were victorious before MLS Week 15. They were one game off equaling the club’s longest regular-season winless run of 11 straight, set in April-June 2011 and matched in October 2020 to May 2021.

It feels like forever ago they were among the last undefeated teams in MLS through Week 5 as Chicago had gone 0W-7L-3D since, outscored 19-8 by their opponents over that span.

“It’s a relief,” said Hendrickson in his post-game press conference. “But the last couple of games now we’ve played some really good soccer … we’re just happy that we’ve kind of stopped the bleeding so to speak. We’re looking forward now to our next opponent, going to Houston, and doing the same thing: Playing hard, playing with the mentality that we’re not going to lose. We’re not going to lose. So, this was good for the team tonight, and I’m very, very proud of the boys.”