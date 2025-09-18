Inter Miami sign Noah Allen to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Inter Miami CF have signed defender Noah Allen to a contract extension through 2028 with an option for 2029, the club announced Thursday.

In 2022, the homegrown product joined Miami's first team after featuring for MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Inter Miami CF II.

Ever since, Allen has tallied 2g/3a in 98 appearances across all competitions. He helped the club win Leagues Cup (2023) and Supporters' Shield (2024) titles.

Allen has shown impressive versatility, playing both center back and left back. He's been a key starter under head coach Javier Mascherano in 2025.