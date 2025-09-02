Inter Miami loan Benjamin Cremaschi to Parma

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

Inter Miami CF have loaned midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi to Italian Serie A side Parma Calcio 1913 through June 2026 with a purchase option, the club announced Tuesday.

The 20-year-old homegrown and US international has eight goals and nine assists in 107 appearances (all competitions) for Miami. He helped them win two titles, Leagues Cup 2023 and the 2024 Supporters' Shield.

Cremaschi signed with Miami ahead of the 2023 campaign after starring in MLS NEXT Pro and earning an MLS NEXT All-Star nod. He inked a contract extension late last season.

Internationally, has three USMNT caps and featured at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Cremaschi is Inter Miami's highest-profile academy product, often shining alongside defenders Ian Fray and Noah Allen. Santiago Morales is an up-and-coming midfielder, while Honduran international David Ruíz has battled injuries this year.