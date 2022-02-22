Transfer Tracker

Inter Miami CF sign MLS SuperDraft pick Ryan Sailor

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Inter Miami CF have signed defender Ryan Sailor through the 2022 MLS season with options for 2023-25, the club announced Tuesday.

Inter Miami selected Sailor in the first round (No. 9 overall) of the 2022 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas last month.

“Ryan is a talented young center back who will add depth to our defensive line following an outstanding collegiate career at the University of Washington,” chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said in a statement. “We look forward to his contributions in the upcoming campaign."

At the University of Washington, Sailor had 16 goals and 13 assists across 48 appearances (33 starts). The Colorado native was named to the 2021 All-Region Second Team, the 2021 All-Pac-12 Second Team and the 2021 Scholar All-American Second Team.

Sailor joins Aime Mabika, Damion Lowe and Chris McVey as new center backs at Inter Miami as they chase an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs return.

The revamped Herons open the 2022 MLS season by hosting Chicago Fire FC on Saturday at DRV PNK Stadium (6 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).

