Inter Miami CF sign MLS SuperDraft pick Ryan Sailor

Inter Miami CF have signed defender Ryan Sailor through the 2022 MLS season with options for 2023-25, the club announced Tuesday.

Inter Miami selected Sailor in the first round (No. 9 overall) of the 2022 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas last month.

“Ryan is a talented young center back who will add depth to our defensive line following an outstanding collegiate career at the University of Washington,” chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said in a statement. “We look forward to his contributions in the upcoming campaign."