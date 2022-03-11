Inter Miami CF sign defender Noah Allen as homegrown player

Allen, 17, featured in Inter Miami’s first two games of the 2022 campaign against Chicago Fire FC and Austin FC , signed on both occasions to short-term loan agreements from their MLS NEXT Pro side.

“Noah is a fantastic young player who has ascended through our development pathway how we’d hoped,” chief soccer office and sporting director Chris Henderson said in a release. “He has been with us from the start, passing from our academy to Inter Miami CF II and now to the first team, and we’re excited to continue his development here at home. We’re very happy to continue to represent our community by putting homegrown players on the field.”