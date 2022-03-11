Inter Miami CF sign defender Noah Allen as homegrown player

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Inter Miami CF have signed defender Noah Allen as a homegrown player through the 2024 MLS season with options for 2025 and 2026, the club announced Friday.
Allen, 17, featured in Inter Miami’s first two games of the 2022 campaign against Chicago Fire FC and Austin FC, signed on both occasions to short-term loan agreements from their MLS NEXT Pro side.
“Noah is a fantastic young player who has ascended through our development pathway how we’d hoped,” chief soccer office and sporting director Chris Henderson said in a release. “He has been with us from the start, passing from our academy to Inter Miami CF II and now to the first team, and we’re excited to continue his development here at home. We’re very happy to continue to represent our community by putting homegrown players on the field.”
Allen was named the 2021 USL League One Young Player of the Year and is their fourth academy product to earn a first-team contract. A US youth international, Allen was called into a U-20 training camp this past January.
“I’m over the moon to sign for Inter Miami,” Allen, a Florida native, said. “There’s been a lot of paperwork with the loans going back and forth. But I’m just so happy to now officially be part of the team.”
The fullback was part of Inter Miami’s inaugural academy team that made its debut in a tournament in South Korea in 2019. Alongside Allen, fellow club homegrown players Edison Azcona and Ian Fray competed as well.