Inter Miami CF sign defender Kelvin Leerdam, send GAM to Seattle Sounders

Inter Miami CF have signed right back Kelvin Leerdam to a three-year contract through 2023, it was announced Tuesday.

To sign the Dutch defender, who was a free agent, Miami acquired his right of first refusal from the Seattle Sounders for a combined $75,000 in General Allocation Money. The funds break down to $50,000 in 2021 and $25,000 in 2022.

“Kelvin is a dynamic, attacking full back with a lot of winning experience in this league,” Chris Henderson, Miami's chief soccer officer and sporting director, said in a release. “He is a great addition to our roster and we are looking forward to integrating him to the team following his national team duties.”

Leerdam originally joined Seattle in 2017, playing in 91 regular-season games (84 starts) and recording nine goals and 12 assists. He was part of three MLS Cup appearances with Seattle, helping them win the trophy in 2019.

Before coming to MLS, the 30-year-old played for Vitesse and Feyenoord, a pair of Eredivisie clubs in Holland. Originally from Suriname, he’s played for the Dutch U-19 and U-21 national teams.

“We’d like to thank Kelvin for four memorable seasons in Seattle,” Seattle general manager & president of soccer Garth Lagerwey said in a release. “His quality of play, in addition to his tactical acumen and professionalism off the field were key to our success over the last few years. We wish him the best of luck in the next chapter of his career down in Miami.”