Inter Miami CF re-sign midfielder Victor Ulloa through 2024

Inter Miami CF have signed midfielder Victor Ulloa to a new two-year contract, the club announced Sunday.
“We’re excited to have reached an agreement with Victor to return to our club,” Inter Miami CF chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said in a statement. “He’s a player that adds experience, leadership and talent while representing the Club’s DNA and values perfectly on and off the pitch. We look forward to seeing him help us reach our goals in the 2022 season.”
Ulloa, who joined Miami ahead of the club’s inaugural MLS season in 2019 after a trade with FC Cincinnati, has made 44 appearances for the Herons, making 31 starts. The 29-year-old suffered a right quadriceps injury that sidelined him during the stretch drive of the 2021 season.
“I’m very grateful to have the opportunity to continue at the club, for the trust they have shown me, for believing in me and in my work. I’m happy to stay at Inter Miami and I’m looking forward to the next season,“ Ulloa said. “We have to keep fighting and focus on the season that lies ahead. I will do my best to contribute all my leadership, experience and skill as a player to do things well and help the team in whatever way I can so that next year we can achieve our goals.”
Inter Miami also bolstered their midfield with the signing of Brazilian Jean Mota from Brazilian top-flight club Santos FC to a two-year deal.