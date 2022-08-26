Ignacio Piatti joins CF Montréal's scouting department

“Nacho is joining a long list of alumni already working or collaborating with our club. Knowing the team culture, the city and MLS, he will not only be a scout with contacts in South America and Europe but also a great ambassador based in Argentina.”

“We are pleased that Nacho agreed to take this new role with us,” club president and CEO Gabriel Gervais said in a release. “It’s important to stay connected with our history and one way to achieve it is to collaborate with our former players.

Piatti, 37, played for Montréal from 2014-19 and earned two MLS Best XI nods (2016, ‘18). He also became their leading scorer in league play with 66 goals and 35 assists across 135 matches.

Piatti’s role was described as a scouting collaborator with the sporting staff. He departed Montréal ahead of the 2020 season to return and play for San Lorenzo, then retired in 2021 after playing for Racing Club.

“I’m happy to have the chance to help the club,” said Piatti. “I will be able to contribute by watching many players in Argentina and by leveraging my contacts in the soccer community globally. I’m glad to continue this journey with CF Montréal and to stay close to the fans in Quebec.”

CF Montréal are second in the Eastern Conference standings entering MLS Week 27. They made the Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals earlier this year and have shown great strides under head coach Wilfried Nancy.