Idan Toklomati joins Charlotte FC organization

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Israeli international forward Idan Toklomati has joined Charlotte FC's organization from Israeli Premier League side Maccabi Petah Tikva, the club announced Wednesday.

Toklomati, 19, is under contract with MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Crown Legacy FC. The deal was completed before the MLS Secondary Transfer Window closed last week.

"We’re very excited to welcome another young, international talent to Charlotte and Idan is a player we’ve been tracking for some time," general manager Zoran Krneta said in a statement.

“He’s a goal-hungry, versatile forward who possesses a great mix of pace and technical ability. … We’re delighted Idan chose our organization as the best place for his professional development and everyone at the Club welcomes him to Charlotte."

Before this move, Toklomati produced 17g/7a in 70 matches for Petah Tikva.

Toklomati has played four times for Israel, all coming in UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers. He was also an alternate at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.