Ian Joy is a match analyst for MLS on Apple TV, joining the team during the 2025 season. An experienced broadcaster, Joy also serves as an analyst for CBS Sports’ coverage of the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, contributes to CBS Sports Golazo Network, and co-hosts the popular soccer podcast House of Champions.

Before his broadcasting career, Joy played more than 200 professional matches in England, Scotland, Germany, and MLS. He spent his first two years (2000-01) in Scotland before moving to England for three seasons (2001-03). He played six seasons in Germany, for Hamburger SV and FC St. Pauli in the Bundesliga before joining Real Salt Lake in 2008 and helping the club reach the playoffs for the first time in franchise history. He later captained the Portland Timbers in 2010, his final season as a player.