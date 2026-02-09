Evan Weston is a play-by-play announcer for MLS on Apple TV, joining the broadcast team in 2025. A dynamic and versatile on-air talent, Weston brings more than a decade of professional experience across television, radio, and digital platforms.

Weston joined Orlando City SC in 2017 and has served as the radio play-by-play voice for the past three seasons, leading match coverage on FM 96.9 The Game and hosting the club’s weekly digital pregame show, Kickoff Minus‑60. He also writes The Road Ahead, a weekly stats and analysis feature for Orlando City SC. From 2019–2022, Weston served as the television play-by-play voice of Orlando City SC on FOX 35 Plus, also hosting pregame/postgame programming and contributing digital features and written analysis. Weston has also called locally broadcast NJ/NY Gotham FC matches on MSG Networks since 2023.