Jessica Charman is a play-by-play announcer for MLS on Apple TV and one of the rising voices in soccer broadcasting. In addition to her MLS work, she provides commentary for the NWSL TV and radio broadcasts. She was also part of DAZN’s broadcast team covering the 2025 Club World Cup. Charman also serves as the lead host of PLAYED IN, SiriusXM FC’s dedicated women’s soccer show airing every Monday.

Before joining MLS Season Pass, Charman made history as the first radio color commentator for Charlotte FC. She also called USL Super League on Peacock, and USL Championship on ESPN. A former goalkeeper, she played for Watford and Reading FC in England before moving to the United States to accept a soccer scholarship at Clayton State University. There, she excelled both on and off the field, earning PBC Scholar-Athlete of the Year honors in 2018 and graduating with a degree in Media Studies.