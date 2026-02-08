Nacho García joins MLS on Apple TV as a Spanish-language play-by-play announcer, bringing over 20 years of experience in international sports media. After moving to the US, he spent six years with beIN Sports (2013-2019) as an on-air talent, host, commentator, reporter, and play-by-play announcer for major soccer leagues such as La Liga, Premier League, and Serie A, as well as other sports. He has also freelanced for international outlets, covering major US sporting events including the Super Bowl, NBA Finals, NBA All-Star, Indy 500, and The Masters in Augusta.

Throughout his career, Nacho has maintained a strong connection to MLS, covering league events such as multiple All-Star editions and the MLS Cup. He has also reported on Inter Miami since the club's inception. He joined MLS Productions in the 2025 season.