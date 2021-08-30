"I'm like a little kid": Vancouver Whitecaps interim coach overjoyed by win amid whirlwind stretch

Vanni Sartini had all the feels Sunday during his debut as Vancouver Whitecaps FC interim head coach, leading the hosts to an emphatic 4-1 win over Real Salt Lake at BC Place.

“It couldn't go better,” Sartini said afterward. "I'm very happy right now and I'm like a little kid when he's happy and I want everybody to know that I'm happy. Unfortunately, in Italy it’s 6 am now so I can't call anyone. But I'm really excited. Before the game if you asked me, I was everything on the scale. I was excited, scared, preoccupied, inspired. I was every objective and now I'm just happy.”

Sartini had little time to prepare the 'Caps for a critical Western Conference clash, taking charge Friday after it was announced Vancouver parted ways with Marc Dos Santos, with assistant coach Philip Dos Santos also leaving the club.

Sartini, the club's director of methodology, credited the Dos Santos’ for helping the Whitecaps be ready for a playoff push amid the final stage of the regular season.