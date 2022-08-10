How MLS NEXT is “bridging the gap” with the rest of the world

"None of us were prepared for it, to see how much it's grown in its first year and now in its second year to now, where we can honor these top players, top performers with an All-Star Game. It's been awesome."

"Huge, huge success – obviously with starting in MLS NEXT from scratch, it was kind of dumped on us during the pandemic," Alecko Eskandarian, Senior Director of Player Relations and Player Development, told MLSsoccer.com when assessing the early stages of the MLS NEXT.

BLAINE, Minn. – On the week of the first-ever MLS NEXT Pro All-Star Game presented by Allstate , where 45 of the best young players in North America will compete in an East vs. West format, the overwhelming conclusion from those involved in growing the game across the region is that youth soccer player development is moving in the right direction.

A new route

MLS NEXT → MLS NEXT Pro → MLS. For the first time in the American and Canadian soccer landscapes, there is a clear path to the highest level. Players are now receiving high-level coaching at a young age more consistently, and the proper resources are being put into the youth game around the country.

"It's been really, really nice to kind of show the country that there is a clear pathway to the professional level, that there is a difference between pro clubs and pro-environment and what resources come with that and what is being offered to the top players and coaches," Eskandarian said.

It is a structure that was nowhere close to being in place when Eskandarian was training as a kid in New Jersey on his way to a successful career in MLS, where he was nominated to All-Star Games on two occasions.

"It's way more focused, I would say," Eskandarian said about the training kids are receiving today. "More high level. These kids at a young age are already understanding tactics in a way that some pros didn't even understand when I was playing, so it's just a different level of IQ that these kids have and even technical ability."

Fred Lipka, Vice President, Player Youth and Development, took it a step further, stating that with the creation of MLS NEXT and MLS NEXT Pro, players no longer have to seek overseas opportunities in order to have the best chance of making it to the next level.