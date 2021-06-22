Houston Dynamo sign defender Teenage Hadebe, ink Tim Parker to new contract

Hadebe is expected to be Tab Ramos’ first choice partner for Parker, who was rewarded with a contract extension during his first season in Houston.

Parker, 28, arrived in an offseason trade with the New York Red Bulls and has started all nine games this season for Houston. He made his MLS debut with the Vancouver Whitecaps in 2015 before joining the Red Bulls in 2018. He has made 164 appearances between the three clubs.