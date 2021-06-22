Transfer Tracker

Houston Dynamo sign defender Teenage Hadebe, ink Tim Parker to new contract

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The Houston Dynamo have acquired center back Teenage Hadebe from Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor, pending a physical, the club announced Tuesday. Houston also signed center back Tim Parker to a new three-year contract.

New majority owner and chairman Ted Segal revealed the news at an introductory press conference on Tuesday.

Hadebe, 25, is a Zimbabwean international with four goals in 29 caps. During his two seasons at Malatyaspor he was a key player, making 60 appearances. Prior to his time in Turkey, Hadebe starred for South African side Kaizer Chiefs in 2019. He can also play left back.

Hadebe is expected to be Tab Ramos’ first choice partner for Parker, who was rewarded with a contract extension during his first season in Houston.

Parker, 28, arrived in an offseason trade with the New York Red Bulls and has started all nine games this season for Houston. He made his MLS debut with the Vancouver Whitecaps in 2015 before joining the Red Bulls in 2018. He has made 164 appearances between the three clubs.

Houston are next in action on Wednesday against the Portland Timbers.

"Ready to get to work": New Houston Dynamo FC owner Ted Segal hits the ground running

MLS Fantasy Week 9 positional rankings
Atlanta United coach Gabriel Heinze suspended Wednesday vs. NYCFC

Dike and Wondo: Orlando vs. San Jose gives generational glimpse at US forwards

Top young-player performances of MLS Week 8
