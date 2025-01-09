Houston Dynamo re-sign Daniel Steres

The 34-year-old veteran returns for his fourth season in Houston, where he has 6g/7a across 75 all-competition appearances. A member of the Dynamo's 2023 US Open Cup -winning squad, he previously played for the LA Galaxy from 2016-21.

"Daniel is a player who truly embodies our Dynamo values and culture, offering exceptional leadership both on and off the pitch,” president of soccer Pat Onstad said. “He’s a veteran defender whose versatility has given Ben defensive tactical flexibility, while also contributing offensively at key moments throughout his time at our club. We are pleased that Daniel and his family have chosen to remain in our beautiful city and continue with our project.”