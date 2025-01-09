Houston Dynamo re-sign Daniel Steres

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed
Houston Dynamo FC have re-signed defender Daniel Steres through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026, the club announced Thursday.
The 34-year-old veteran returns for his fourth season in Houston, where he has 6g/7a across 75 all-competition appearances. A member of the Dynamo's 2023 US Open Cup-winning squad, he previously played for the LA Galaxy from 2016-21.
"Daniel is a player who truly embodies our Dynamo values and culture, offering exceptional leadership both on and off the pitch,” president of soccer Pat Onstad said. “He’s a veteran defender whose versatility has given Ben defensive tactical flexibility, while also contributing offensively at key moments throughout his time at our club. We are pleased that Daniel and his family have chosen to remain in our beautiful city and continue with our project.”
Steres provides versatility and depth for a defensive unit that allowed the third-fewest goals in MLS (39) last season behind the center-back pairing of Erik Sviatchenko and Micael.
The Dynamo open their 2025 season on Feb. 22 at home against Texas rivals FC Dallas (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
