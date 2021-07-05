Transfer Tracker

Houston Dynamo FC sign defender Griffin Dorsey

By Ari Liljenwall @AriLiljenwall

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Houston Dynamo FC have signed defender Griffin Dorsey, the club announced in a Monday release.

Dorsey will join the club through the rest of the 2021 season, with club options for the 2022 and 2023 seasons. The 22-year-old joins Houston from Toronto FC, where he had been since the Reds made him the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft.

Dorsey made two first-team appearances during his time with Toronto, while featuring in 22 matches for the club's USL Championship affiliate Toronto FC II.

“Griffin is a player that we feel at just 22 years old has the upside and capacity to continue to grow within our group and system,” Houston general manager Matt Jordan said in Monday's release.

A native of Evergreen, Colorado, Dorsey played his college soccer at Indiana University where he was a standout for the Hoosiers, scoring eight goals in 44 appearances before getting drafted by Toronto. He's featured at the U-18 and U-20 levels on the youth international circuit, with current Dynamo head coach Tab Ramos coaching him for the U-20 side.

"Griffin is a player I know well from the youth national teams," Ramos said. "He is young and has excellent potential to be a consistent MLS player. Additionally, he is the type of person and relentless worker that will continue to help us build a new culture in Houston.”

