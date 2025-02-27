Houston Dynamo FC: Grit, resilience & a winning tradition

Houston take the ensuing kickoff as soon as they can. The broadcast is still busy showing replays, stats and hero shots. The ball goes wide right to Houston’s Brian Mullan. He sees striker Brian Ching, the furthest orange shirt forward, sprinting. Mullan thumps it toward him. The cross is deflected. But the ball is still heading toward Ching. And Ching is still heading toward the goal.

But 113 minutes into a scoreless match, New England ’s Khano Smith picked up the ball at midfield, barreled past a defender and snuck the ball to Twellman as he sprints toward the 18-yard box. One touch and a rolling left-footed shot later, and the Revolution are roughly eight minutes away from their first league title.

The 2006 Houston Dynamo have reached MLS Cup. They’re the first Houston Dynamo team to make it there because, at that point, they’re the only Houston Dynamo team to ever exist. And Twellman, in front of over 22,000 fans, thousands of which have travelled in a highlighter-tinged caravan from Houston to Dallas with monetary support from Greater Houston’s most notable furniture salesman, is trying to ruin what should be a perfect day for the league’s newest team.

There have been rumors for a while now. The 2005 San Jose Earthquakes, in the middle of a Supporters’ Shield-winning season, heard plenty about relocating that season. It came as no surprise in December – a month and a half after the Quakes crashed out of the playoffs in the Conference Semifinals – when the league announced the whole club would be packing up and moving to Houston.

Even if the decision to move the team didn’t sneak up on head coach Dom Kinnear, it didn’t make his decision to follow them to Texas any easier. Kinnear grew up in the Bay Area. He went to his first Quakes game as a 7-year-old. It hurt to see his local club no longer be local.

The logistics weren’t easy either. If he moved with the team, so did his wife and three young kids. After changing their minds more times than they could count, the Kinnears decided to give Houston a shot. In part because Kinnear didn’t want to see anyone else in charge of his Shield winners.

“I loved coaching the team. I didn't want anybody else to have the chance to coach that group of guys. That was it,” Kinnear, who’s now an assistant coach with FC Cincinnati, told MLSsoccer.com.

“We were, in my mind, probably the best team to never win MLS Cup. Look at that team. It was a roster full of some great MLS players. Now, times have changed, rules have changed, styles have changed. I still think that team was pretty damn good.”

As pretty damn good as they were, the full-scale move could have easily derailed them. The Dynamo roster spent preseason focusing on the Multiple Listing Service as much as Major League Soccer. Players regularly missed time to look at houses or pick up a car as the squad tried to settle in a new city.

“Let's just say, I think this day and age, we do a better job of making sure we're taking care of players so they can move,” said Pat Onstad, a goalkeeper on that squad who is now Houston’s president of soccer.

“I was actually the first one kind of through the door, the first one to arrive in the city, and it was a bit of a mess. Fortunately, I have a very understanding wife. But we had two little toddlers in tow. It took some time to kind of get us going.”