Transfer Tracker

Houston Dynamo acquire international slot from San Jose for $250k GAM

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

  • HOU receive: 2022 international roster spot
  • SJ receive: $250k GAM

Houston Dynamo FC have acquired an international roster spot for the 2022 MLS season from the San Jose Earthquakes in exchange for $250,000 of General Allocation Money, the clubs announced Tuesday.

With the trade, Houston now have seven available international roster spots. San Jose also hold seven international slots for the 2022 season.

The Western Conference clubs are both seeking an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs return in 2022 and have new general managers in Pat Onstad (Houston) and Chris Leitch (San Jose).

Houston Dynamo FC San Jose Earthquakes Transfer Tracker

Related Stories

Seattle Sounders re-sign midfielder Kelyn Rowe through 2023
Minnesota United FC sign goalkeeper Eric Dick
FC Dallas re-sign Jesús Ferreira as Young Designated Player
More News
More News
Seattle Sounders re-sign midfielder Kelyn Rowe through 2023
Transfer Tracker

Seattle Sounders re-sign midfielder Kelyn Rowe through 2023
What 2022 could mean for Seattle & Cameroon defender Nouhou
Voices: Joseph Lowery

What 2022 could mean for Seattle & Cameroon defender Nouhou
Minnesota United FC sign goalkeeper Eric Dick
Transfer Tracker

Minnesota United FC sign goalkeeper Eric Dick
Houston Dynamo acquire international slot from San Jose for $250k GAM
Transfer Tracker

Houston Dynamo acquire international slot from San Jose for $250k GAM
FC Dallas using Ricardo Pepi proceeds "immediately" to bolster roster

FC Dallas using Ricardo Pepi proceeds "immediately" to bolster roster
Arriola to Velasco: Analyzing MLS' biggest transfer news from the weekend
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Arriola to Velasco: Analyzing MLS' biggest transfer news from the weekend
More News
Video
Video
Vancouver Whitecaps FC Season Preview
14:14

Vancouver Whitecaps FC Season Preview
Columbus Crew Season Preview
10:52

Columbus Crew Season Preview
Dynamo record signing a signal of intent
2:55

Dynamo record signing a signal of intent
Philadelphia Union Season Preview
11:46

Philadelphia Union Season Preview
More Video