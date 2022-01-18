Houston Dynamo acquire international slot from San Jose for $250k GAM

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade
- HOU receive: 2022 international roster spot
- SJ receive: $250k GAM
Houston Dynamo FC have acquired an international roster spot for the 2022 MLS season from the San Jose Earthquakes in exchange for $250,000 of General Allocation Money, the clubs announced Tuesday.
With the trade, Houston now have seven available international roster spots. San Jose also hold seven international slots for the 2022 season.
The Western Conference clubs are both seeking an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs return in 2022 and have new general managers in Pat Onstad (Houston) and Chris Leitch (San Jose).