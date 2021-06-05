Herculez Gomez: Mexico under more pressure than US in Nations League final

It goes without saying that matchups between the US men's national team and Mexico like Sunday's Concacaf Nations League Final between the arch-rivals in Denver (9 pm ET | CBS Sports Network,TUDN, Paramount+) are always high-pressure contests for both teams.

But who will bear the brunt of the expectations come Sunday? ESPN analysts Herculez Gomez and Mauricio Pedroza put that topic to debate on the latest episode of Fútbol Americas, with Gomez contending that it's El Tri that will be feeling most of the pressure, even taking into account that the US have heightened expectations in their own right with an increasingly talented pool of young players emerging within the program.

"I understand why people are going to say this US men's national team for the first time in a long time, there's so much talent. So much talent," Gomez said. "You've got players playing in the biggest clubs in the world, the biggest leagues. One of your players [Christian Pulisic] just won the Champions League. Two of your players were in the Champions League final.