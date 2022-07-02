Hector Herrera makes Houston Dynamo arrival: Win, "there is no other way"

The Friday press conference that officially introduced Hector Herrera as Houston Dynamo FC ’s showcase summer signing offered many hallmarks of a superstar’s arrival: a throng of television cameras, multi-millionaire club owner on the dais, TUDN on-air personality Luis Omar Tapia serving as emcee, expansive talk about projects, trophies and organizational culture, a late start as the various personalities got into place.

“What you'll hear time and again about Hector from fans and teammates around the world in Pachuca, Porto, Atletico de Madrid, and of course as a stalwart for the Mexican national team,” said Dynamo owner Ted Segal, “and that is Hector is hard-working. A leader. Has made his team a winner at every post in his career, and an intense competitor for his clubs and country, who holds himself and his teammates to a high standard. And that last bit of the description is especially important.”

For some, the recruitment of the Mexican national team mainstay in early March may have been shaded by subsequent sensational MLS captures like Gareth Bale to LAFC and Lorenzo Insigne to Toronto FC . But make no mistake: “HH” (pronounced ‘a-che a-che’ in Spanish) is a very big deal indeed for H-town and its soccer club. An acquisition so profound, in fact, as to be the cornerstone of a transformed Dynamo.

There was even a governmental component, as Houston City Council member David Robinson turned up to deliver a warm message of welcome, in both English and Spanish, from Mayor Sylvester Turner and their colleagues, proclaiming the civic leadership to be “extremely excited” at Herrera’s presence in Space City.

"I can offer the best of me"

Segal became Houston’s majority owner just over a year ago, and quickly set about transforming multiple facets of not only the organization itself, but how it is perceived by the local community and the wider soccer world.

General manager Pat Onstad noted how Segal is both investing in and demanding accountability at the club, and in a comparable vein, Herrera has been asked to lead and inspire in the locker room just as much as in central midfield.

“Ted came here and said, ‘I'm going to invest in this team. I'm going to spend money that's going to help make this team better,” said Onstad, a Dynamo icon in his playing days who Segal lured back to south Texas from the Columbus Crew along with technical director Asher Mendelsohn to oversee Houston’s rebuild. “So Ted is holding us accountable. He's given us an opportunity to sign a player of Hector's quality.”

And as the 32-year-old Herrera acknowledged with a laugh, there may be a bit of kismet at work here: A crafty, hungry engine-room linchpin nicknamed “El Zorro” has chosen a team whose sidelines and stands are roamed by a giant fox mascot dubbed “Diesel.”

“I believe that the project, the future that awaits us is very big and I am here to win titles,” said Herrera in Spanish. “I believe that I have arrived at my best moment, where I can still give my best, where I can help the team to reach the top, to win, and I think the number-one thing that motivated me to make this decision, to come to this great club, is the ambition.