"He's our people": Gyasi Zardes fitting in well with Rapids after debut vs. Charlotte

They were new colors and a new team for Zardes, but for Rapids coach Robin Fraser, it just felt right.

When Gyasi Zardes stepped to the Fourth Official to make his debut for the Colorado Rapids Saturday night, it was the US men’s national team's forward first chance to impress him new team 24 hours after a trade from the Columbus Crew .

“I'm so excited to have him. He's an incredibly hard worker. He fits in. I feel like he's a Colorado Rapids player through and through,” Fraser said after the Rapids’ 0-0 draw against Charlotte. “He's unselfish. He works extremely hard. He's very team oriented, a very good person and I really feel like he's going to be very, very good for us because I think he's our people.”

Zardes made his Rapids' debut on the hour mark, which Fraser said was always part of the plan as the forward had to get acclimated to the altitude and a new team in a relatively uneventful final 30 minutes.

“I know it was a quick turnaround, but just to be a part of this group, I'm excited to start this new journey,” Zardes said after the match. "As far as the game for myself, I had to get adjusted to the altitude right away. But, you know, it's about understanding the players that are on the field with me. I had a brief meeting with the coach this morning and watched a bunch of film just so I can get acclimated with how we defend and also how we attack.”

Zardes said this week will afford him the chance to for more in depth conversations with his new coaches and teammates, more chances to feel comfortable in his new surroundings.