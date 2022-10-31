GoFundMe started after Nashville's Ethan Zubak endures apartment fire

Nashville SC forward Ethan Zubak and his wife, Katie, could use the MLS community’s support.
Their lives have been upended by an apartment fire that caused all their belongings to be lost. Now, there’s a GoFundMe that’s already surpassed its $10,000 goal as they get back on their feet and forge a path forward.
As of publication, the GoFundMe has approached $12,000 in relief money. You can donate here.
Zubak, 24, signed with the LA Galaxy in 2019 before being traded to Nashville last December ahead of the 2022 season. He has three goals and two assists across 47 career appearances (12 starts).