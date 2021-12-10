Gio Savarese: MLS Cup 2021 will show soccer's growth in Portland, United States

PORTLAND – Anticipation is brewing in Soccer City USA, and it’s up to the Portland Timbers to capitalize on the opportunity before them.

Priority number one is lifting their second MLS Cup since joining the league as an expansion club 11 years ago, which gets accomplished by beating New York City FC on Saturday at Providence Park (3 pm ET | ABC, UniMas, TUDN).

But there’s also the desire to show what Major League Soccer is becoming, with this year’s championship match the 26th edition. A raucous environment, attractive on-field product, star power, clear club philosophy and identity will all be on display when the Western Conference’s No. 4 seed plays host to the Eastern Conference’s No. 4 seed.

“If you ask any coach, any player, any general manager, anyone that's part of a club in the United States, they want to play an MLS Cup and they want to do it at home,” Savarese said Thursday as the buildup continues. “So for us to have the chance to be able to host this match knowing that the passion of our fans, the environment that Portland brings, it is unique.