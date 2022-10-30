Get your LAFC 2022 Western Conference champions gear

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

lafc-2022-western-conf-champs-gear-1

The Western Conference is Black & Gold!

Show your pride by dressing in LAFC championship gear, and get decked out before MLS Cup 2022 comes to Banc of California Stadium on Nov. 5.

Shop for LAFC gear!

Los Angeles Football Club MLS Cup Playoffs

"Job is not done": Star-studded LAFC eye MLS Cup after dominating Austin FC

GoFundMe started after Nashville's Ethan Zubak endures apartment fire

Austin FC want more after historic 2022 season: "This doesn't end here"

Austin FC Player Ratings: Brad Stuver's heroics not enough in playoff exit

LAFC Player Ratings: Vela, Bouanga & Arango lead Western Conference champs

WATCH: Maxi Moralez shocks Philadelphia with one-timed golazo
HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. Austin FC | October 30, 2022
GOAL: Kwadwo Opoku, LAFC - 81st minute
OWN GOAL: Maxi Urruti, LAFC - 62nd minute
