Get your LAFC 2022 Western Conference champions gear

The Western Conference is Black & Gold!
Show your pride by dressing in LAFC championship gear, and get decked out before MLS Cup 2022 comes to Banc of California Stadium on Nov. 5.
The Western Conference is Black & Gold!
Show your pride by dressing in LAFC championship gear, and get decked out before MLS Cup 2022 comes to Banc of California Stadium on Nov. 5.
In a historic first for sports, fans can stream every single MLS match through the Apple TV app, without any local blackouts or restrictions.