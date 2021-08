Get ready for 2021 MLS All-Star Game with this PlutoTV marathon of previous matchups

Ahead of the upcoming MLS All-Star Game presented by Target in Los Angeles on August 25 (9 pm ET | FS1, Univision, TUDN), get ready for the festivities with a marathon of previous matchups hosted exclusively on PlutoTV.

This week, PlutoTV are airing classic MLS All-Star matches every day, before an all-day Sunday All-Star marathon. On Tuesday they'll air a Skills Challenge lead in, and Wednesday they will again have an all-day All-Star marathon leading into the All-Star Game. It will all be available on the PlutoTV MLS Channel, Channel 712.