Generation adidas Cup Day 2 recap: Micah Burton and Austin FC U-17s handle Santos Laguna

Regarded as one of the top teams in the Under-17 age group, the San Jose Earthquakes backed that up with a strong 2-0 opening day effort. While Nashville SC defended well and kept the Quakes at bay for the first half, San Jose was finally able to unlock the Nashville defense, and it was Cruz Medina that supplied a finish at the far post from a cross by Martin Kwende Jr. Two substitutes linked up for the second, as Daniel Bautista sent in a low, driven ball that Sebastian Carbajal slotted home. U.S. Under-17 forward Fidel Barajas impressed, while Ethan Kohler helped Medina boss the midfield.