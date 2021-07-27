Foster Langsdorf retires after Minnesota United, Portland Timbers stops

Minnesota United FC forward and former Portland Timbers homegrown Foster Langsdorf has retired from professional soccer, it was announced Tuesday.

Thank you, Fozzie. #MNUFC Forward Foster Langsdorf has decided to retire from professional soccer. More » https://t.co/OS4gasSND1 pic.twitter.com/kXiD1RvSiT

The 25-year-old, since turning pro in 2018, appeared in four MLS matches off the bench. He was recently on loan with USL Championship side Tampa Bay Rowdies after signing with the Loons last season following a stint with now-defunct USL side Reno 1868.

Langsdorf was part of a dominant run for Stanford University during a collegiate career that saw him win three straight Division I national championships and four straight Pac-12 titles from 2014-17 before starting his professional career with Portland.