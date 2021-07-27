Foster Langsdorf retires after Minnesota United, Portland Timbers stops

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Retirement
Minnesota United FC forward and former Portland Timbers homegrown Foster Langsdorf has retired from professional soccer, it was announced Tuesday.
The 25-year-old, since turning pro in 2018, appeared in four MLS matches off the bench. He was recently on loan with USL Championship side Tampa Bay Rowdies after signing with the Loons last season following a stint with now-defunct USL side Reno 1868.
Langsdorf was part of a dominant run for Stanford University during a collegiate career that saw him win three straight Division I national championships and four straight Pac-12 titles from 2014-17 before starting his professional career with Portland.
He enjoyed his most sustained run of success at the professional level for Portland Timbers 2, where he scored 22 goals and had 15 assists across 57 appearances. He remained productive at the USL level for Reno, scoring 11 goals in 18 appearances before joining Minnesota. However, he never broke into the rotation for the MLS side.