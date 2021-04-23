Former Atlanta, Cincinnati, USMNT defender Greg Garza retires

By Ari Liljenwall @AriLiljenwall

Greg Garza - Atlanta United - solo

Former Atlanta United and FC Cincinnati defender Greg Garza has retired from professional soccer, he revealed in a Friday interview with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Garza started his tenure in MLS with Atlanta, where he played as a member of the club's 2017 expansion side and and the 2018 team that won MLS Cup. He then spent 2019-20 with FC Cincinnati where he made 22 appearances.

Garza is only 29, but has been playing professionally since he was 16, which he said leaves him feeling as though he accomplished everything he wanted to in the game despite having offers to continue playing.

“It’s a very tough decision, but a peaceful one to try to settle down and realize there are bigger things without kicking a ball every day and still loving life to its fullest,” Garza told the AJC's Doug Roberson.

“You dedicate so much time and effort, a whole life, to achieving something,” he added. “Once you achieve it, there’s not much else you can do in your career. Your trade is professional soccer. For me, now it’s trying to take that expertise and all of that teaching that I have learned to try to guide me toward that next chapter.”

Garza also detailed some of the injury struggles he experienced throughout his career, including a sports hernia and hip and shoulder injuries that he says were a contributing factor in the decision.

He originally joined Atlanta on loan from Liga MX side Club Tijuana after a grueling rehab process following a hip operation. He credited Atlanta's 2017 expansion season for helping revitalize his career.

“They took a chance on me, and I think that 2017 season was the most fun I had in my career,” he said. “It brought back that passion. ‘My body can still do some pretty cool and amazing things.’ From the get-go, I got to Atlanta and made an image for myself, within the organization and within the community.”

Garza started his professional career in Portugal with Estoril Praia before joining Tijuana, where he played from 2012-2017. He joined Atlanta on a permanent basis after spending the 2017 with the Five Stripes on loan, before getting traded to FC Cincinnati.

He also ends his career with 10 senior caps for the US men's national team, which he cited as a highlight of his career.

Greg Garza Atlanta United FC FC Cincinnati

Advertising

Related Stories

Atlanta academy director departing to take charge of University of South Carolina
Who are MLS' "super teams"? Here's who Taylor Twellman picked
MLS players dominate CCL Best XI from Round of 16

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Recap: Sporting Kansas City 1, Orlando City SC 1

Recap: Sporting Kansas City 1, Orlando City SC 1
Seattle Sounders midfielder Joao Paulo wins AT&T Goal of the Week for Week 1

Seattle Sounders midfielder Joao Paulo wins AT&T Goal of the Week for Week 1
Former Atlanta, Cincinnati, USMNT defender Greg Garza retires

Former Atlanta, Cincinnati, USMNT defender Greg Garza retires
The curious case of Frankie Amaya
Voices: Michael Lahoud

The curious case of Frankie Amaya
Paxton Pomykal gives fitness update and reveals main goal for 2021

Paxton Pomykal gives fitness update and reveals main goal for 2021
Adrian Heath on Minnesota's new DP and pursuit of Franco Fragapane
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Adrian Heath on Minnesota's new DP and pursuit of Franco Fragapane
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Sporting Kansas City vs. Orlando City SC | April 23, 2021
4:07

HIGHLIGHTS: Sporting Kansas City vs. Orlando City SC | April 23, 2021
GOAL: Nani, Orlando City SC - 79th minute
0:37

GOAL: Nani, Orlando City SC - 79th minute
VIDEO REVIEW: Andrés Perea, Orlando City SC - 49th minute
1:08

VIDEO REVIEW: Andrés Perea, Orlando City SC - 49th minute
GOAL: Gianluca Busio, Sporting Kansas City - 45th minute
0:51

GOAL: Gianluca Busio, Sporting Kansas City - 45th minute
More Video
Greener Goals

Greener Goals

MLS is planting 27,000 trees to balance out carbon emissions associated with League and Club travel.