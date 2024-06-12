Five simmering questions for USMNT vs. Brazil

Here are some questions to ponder in the leadup to this one, which is on track to set a new soccer attendance record for the state of Florida.

It’s still a friendly, and cold, hard history suggests the Yanks are unlikely to dig out a positive result, considering the program’s all-time record against the five-time World Cup winners is 1W-18L-0D. But Wednesday has nevertheless become a big moment for Berhalter & Co.

That’s dialed up the intensity significantly around Wednesday’s meeting with Brazil at Camping World Stadium in Orlando (7 pm ET | TNT, Telemundo), the USMNT’s final warmup match before their Copa América campaign kicks off against Bolivia later this month.

Criticism of the US men’s national team ’s performance in Saturday’s 5-1 friendly loss to Colombia has been harsh – and the above is just a sample of what coach Gregg Berhalter and his players said about it themselves, let alone the groundswell of negativity among fans and pundits.

Berhalter said on Tuesday he’s not “the right person to answer that question,” a nod to the organizational structure that puts sporting director Matt Crocker at the nexus of any such decision. And the short answer probably remains ‘no,’ given U.S. Soccer’s traditional preference for stability in the national team coaching positions.

Still, the nature of Saturday’s drubbing has dialed up the debate yet again, not even a year on from the former Columbus Crew boss signing a new contract that runs through the 2026 World Cup year. Long simmering in certain quarters of the fanbase, discontent has flamed up dramatically over the past few days. As talented as the current generation of Yanks are, they’ve still yet to book a signature win over a top-tier opponent, the sort of milestone which builds belief that similar results can be obtained in the World Cup itself.