FIFA to reveal host cities for World Cup 2026 on June 16

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

FIFA will name World Cup 2026 host cities across the United States, Mexico and Canada on June 16 via a live broadcast from New York City, the governing body announced Friday.

Twenty-two cities are vying for the chance to stage matches during the 48-team tournament held within three nations – both firsts for a FIFA Men's World Cup. Eighteen of the 22 cities in contention are home to Major League Soccer markets.

The full group is below, with reports suggesting that 16 cities will be chosen for what'll be 60 games in the US and 10 apiece in both Canada and Mexico.

United States candidate host cities (16)

  • Atlanta - Mercedes-Benz Stadium
  • Boston - Gillette Stadium
  • Cincinnati - Paul Brown Stadium
  • Dallas - AT&T Stadium
  • Denver - Empower Field at Mile High
  • Houston - NRG Stadium
  • Kansas City - Arrowhead Stadium
  • Los Angeles - Rose Bowl and SoFi Stadium
  • Miami - Hard Rock Stadium
  • Nashville - Nissan Stadium
  • New York/New Jersey - MetLife Stadium
  • Orlando - Camping World Stadium
  • Philadelphia - Lincoln Financial Field
  • San Francisco - Levi's Stadium
  • Seattle - Lumen Field
  • Washington DC/Baltimore - M&T Bank Stadium

Canada candidate host cities (3)

  • Edmonton - Commonwealth Stadium
  • Toronto - BMO Field
  • Vancouver - BC Place

Mexico candidate host cities (3)

  • Guadalajara - Estadio Akron
  • Mexico City - Estadio Azteca
  • Monterrey - Estadio BBVA

“In line with the previous stages of the FIFA World Cup 2026 selection process, any announcement will be made in the best interests of football, taking into consideration the needs of all stakeholders involved, as we aim to lay the foundations for the tournament to be delivered successfully across all three countries,” FIFA vice-president and Concacaf president Victor Montagliani said in a release.

“We can only reiterate our appreciation to all the cities and the three-member associations for their efforts and dedication to this process.”

Multiple items will be taken into account when determining the host cities, with stadiums topping the list. However, FIFA will also consider ancillary events and venues, and key aspects such as sustainability, human rights, legacy, general infrastructure and financial impact.

“During the past months we have had open exchanges with the candidate host cities on a number of different topics. We are very thankful and impressed by how dedicated and innovative they all are,” said Colin Smith, FIFA’s chief tournaments and events officer.

“The host cities will be absolutely key to ensuring the successful delivery of the competition. We look forward to working with them to deliver what will undoubtedly be the largest FIFA World Cup in history.”

World Cup

Related Stories

Professional Referee Organization sends 6 officials to 2022 World Cup
World Cup prep: Canada to play Iran in friendly June 5 at BC Place
What now? Assessing the USMNT's World Cup choices after Miles Robinson's injury
More News
More News
"He's close": FC Cincinnati striker Brandon Vazquez nearing USMNT roster

"He's close": FC Cincinnati striker Brandon Vazquez nearing USMNT roster
MLS Cup 2022 odds: Where is the sharp money going?
Betting odds

MLS Cup 2022 odds: Where is the sharp money going?
Real Salt Lake's Bobby Wood on growing up Asian and what it's like to be a role model
Extratime

Real Salt Lake's Bobby Wood on growing up Asian and what it's like to be a role model
Who's in and who's out? Gregg Berhalter addresses USMNT roster for June camp
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Who's in and who's out? Gregg Berhalter addresses USMNT roster for June camp
FIFA to reveal host cities for World Cup 2026 on June 16

FIFA to reveal host cities for World Cup 2026 on June 16
US Soccer board passes new policies on hiring equity, discriminatory chants
National Writer: Charles Boehm

US Soccer board passes new policies on hiring equity, discriminatory chants
More News
Video
Video
Top Storylines Heading into Week 13! | Headlines
1:31

Top Storylines Heading into Week 13! | Headlines
Bobby Wood on his experiences growing up
7:43

Bobby Wood on his experiences growing up
Howard Webb on centralizing VAR
19:52

Howard Webb on centralizing VAR
Why things are fine in Philly
1:39

Why things are fine in Philly
More Video
MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Stars to face the LIGA MX All-Stars in the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on August 10